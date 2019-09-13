PLAN 930-480

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,779

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Stem wall slab

A Mediterranean Villa.

Stylish stone accents, portico entry and concrete barrel roof tiles give this Mediterranean home design lots of curb appeal. The kitchen takes center stage, with a large island and a separate wine cooler area that make it easy to entertain family and friends. In the master suite, two spacious walk-in closets give plenty of wardrobe room, while the spa-like bathroom boasts a walk-in shower and separate tub. Two more suites are near the front of the home. The spacious patio includes an outdoor kitchen. This one-story home fits nicely on a slim lot.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.