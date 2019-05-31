PLAN 942-56

Total finished sq. ft.: 3,141

Bed/bathrooms: 4/5

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Walkout basement

Home plan 942-56

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.

This modern country design greets homeowners with a welcoming front porch and a metal roof. The porch also wraps around the back and side of the family home, providing abundant outdoor space for entertaining, including an outdoor kitchen. The main-level master suite is appointed with a spalike bathroom and two-part closet. The kitchen features plentiful counter space and a large island. The extra-large laundry and mudroom keep everything organized. Two additional bedrooms, two baths and a second washer and dryer reside on the second level.