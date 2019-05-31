PLAN 942-56
Total finished sq. ft.: 3,141
Bed/bathrooms: 4/5
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 3
Foundation: Walkout basement
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
This modern country design greets homeowners with a welcoming front porch and a metal roof. The porch also wraps around the back and side of the family home, providing abundant outdoor space for entertaining, including an outdoor kitchen. The main-level master suite is appointed with a spalike bathroom and two-part closet. The kitchen features plentiful counter space and a large island. The extra-large laundry and mudroom keep everything organized. Two additional bedrooms, two baths and a second washer and dryer reside on the second level.