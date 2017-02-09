Despite record sign-ups on the state’s MNsure exchange, health insurers said Thursday that Minnesota’s individual health insurance market has shrunk by about 30 percent — a significant decline that could drive big premium increases down the road.

Last March, about 270,000 state residents were buying health insurance in the individual market, which serves primarily self-employed people and those who don’t get coverage through work or a government program.

But the latest numbers suggests that no more than 190,000 people right now are getting coverage in the market, according to a preliminary analysis released Thursday by the Minnesota Council of Health Plans, a trade group for health insurers.

The trade group called the numbers “alarming.” They’re another troubling sign from a market that regulators last year said was on the verge of collapse with threatened pullbacks by insurers.

“People who probably don’t use as much care are opting not to buy insurance,” said Jim Schowalter, the trade group’s chief executive, in an interview.

“If enrollment is down, that means that fewer and fewer people are helping shoulder the high expenses,” Schowalter said. “That makes everyone’s premiums go up, which means that even fewer people will choose to buy insurance in the future — making a very bad situation worse.”

Individual market premiums skyrocketed for 2017, with carriers imposing average increases of 50 percent or more. The increases likely contributed to the market shrinking, said Eileen Smith, spokeswoman for the trade group.

Republicans in Washington D.C. have pledged to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act, which requires almost all Americans to have health insurance or pay a tax penalty. So, the possible elimination of what’s known as the “individual mandate” for coverage also might have played a factor, Smith said.

Finally, there’s evidence, she said, that some people covered in the individual market during last year moved into group coverage for 2017.

Insurers boosted premiums in the market due to financial losses. At one point, it looked like no insurers would compete in the market for 2017, regulators said, explaining why they let several insurers cap their enrollment on an emergency basis.

Health plans in the market for 2017 have tighter networks of doctors and hospitals as another cost-saving measure. Some consumers who’ve bristled at those network limits have told the Star Tribune they moved to group coverage in order to bypass these restrictions.

Skyrocketing premiums likely drove more to seek tax credits through the state’s MNsure health insurance exchange. On Thursday, state officials announced that MNsure saw a record high volume during the enrollment period that ended this week, with more than 117,000 sign-ups overall for 2017 coverage — an increase of about 38 percent over last year.

The tally includes about 41,000 people who are tapping special rebates the state created in January to help some consumers in the individual market handle the premiums jumps. The rebates are worth about $130 per month, said Allison O’Toole, the MNsure chief executive, during a news conference Thursday in St. Paul.

The rebates were available only to those who didn’t qualify for income-based tax credits through MNsure.

“Minnesota set a new enrollment record,” O’Toole said of sign-ups through MNsure.

Minnesota launched the MNsure exchange for 2017 to implement the federal health law. Schowalter said he welcomed news of growing enrollment through the exchange, since that means more Minnesotans are tapping federal tax credits.

But he said in a statement: “MNsure is getting a bigger share of a smaller pie.”

The numbers from the Minnesota Council of Health Plans aren’t final, and likely overstate the number of people who will have insurance, the trade group said. Historically, people drop policies after signing up, although carriers hope the rebates will help minimize the number of people who drop health plans during the year.

