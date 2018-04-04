Given this week’s snowfall and winterlike weather conditions, it may see a bit premature for the Minnesota Department of Transportation to launch this spring and summer’s road construction projects.

But on Wednesday, MnDOT Commissioner Charlie Zelle announced $1.1 billion in road and bridge projects across the state. The 253 projects range from overhauling major transportation thoroughfares and connections in the metro, including multiple projects along Interstates 35W and 94, to new or rehabbed bridges in Snake River and Red Wing, as well as the Stillwater Lift Bridge.

“These projects are critical investments in Minnesota’s aging transportation system,” Zelle said in a statement. “We will repave roads, repair and paint bridges, replace culverts and rehabilitate structures such as the Stillwater Lift Bridge.”

Zelle also announced 49 “multimodal” projects involving airports, ports and railroads, valued at $32 million.

Here are some of the metro-area’s top projects:

• Interstate 35W at Interstate 94: Upgrade infrastructure, improve transit service on I-35W and Lake Street, and provide better access into the Lake Street business district.

• Hwy. 169 Belle Plaine: Repair or replace concrete pavement, construct a new intersection and install a cable median barrier between Jordan and Belle Plaine.

• Hwy. 169 Champlin: Replace Elm Creek bridges, realign Hwy. 169 between the Mississippi River and E. Hayden Lake Road, and construct a pedestrian/bicycle underpass beneath Hwy. 169 at W. River Road.

• I-35 North metro split: Resurface 6 miles of interstate from just south of the I-35 split at Forest Lake to a half mile north of Hwy. 8 and replace three bridges.

Twin Cities metro map:

Statewide map: