Minnesota legislators agreed Friday to hire a law firm to sue Gov. Mark Dayton after he zeroed out the operating budget of the House and Senate.

Calling Dayton’s move an unconstitutional encroachment on the legislative branch of government, a Republican led panel of House members and senators agreed on a party-line vote to enter into negotiations with the high profile law firm of Kelley, Wolter & Scott, which has offered to cut their $650 per hour fee in half to do the work.

Barring a last-minute resolution, a lawsuit seems likely.

“We feel like we had no choice,” said Senate Majority Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, who said the Senate would run out of funds around August 1. The Legislature employs more than 500 people, both partisan and nonpartisan.

The emerging legal fight comes after Dayton used his so-called line item veto authority — allowing him to strike out individual spending items in larger budget bills — to cut all funding for operations of the House and Senate beginning July 1. Dayton, a second term DFLer, is trying to force Republican legislative leaders to reopen disputes over taxes, education policy and immigration.

Dayton’s move followed a decision by Republicans just days earlier to approve a bill that would have terminated funds for Dayton’s Department of Revenue had the governor not signed off on their tax cuts.

Rep. Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, who voted against hiring the law firm, said, “Minnesotans will be disappointed to see their hard-earned tax dollars spent on litigation and no attempt to reach an agreement short of litigation.”

Gazelka said he has had fruitless talks with Dayton this week.