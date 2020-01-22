A hemp field near Hastings in 2016



The Minnesota hemp Industry has joined the state agriculture department in protesting proposed federal rules they say would be a huge step backward for the emerging rural industry.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Hemp Association CEO Joe Radinovich said the rules threatened a job-and-income producing industry in rural Minnesota of 340 licensed hemp growers who cultivate 8000-plus acres because they undercut Minnesota regulations and threaten roughly 80% of the Minnesota harvest through restrictive calculation of the amount of the 'THC' tested.

“The proposed rules will make it more difficult to grow CBD plants” that are primarily grown for fiber, grain and cannabinoid-extraction purposes,” according to a summary of the letter. “They will also make it more difficult to see the development of large scale grain and fiber operations where varieties have stable genetics that don’t approach the TCH threshold but are tightly regulated in the same fashion as less-genetically stable CBD varieties.”

State hemp inspectors have sampled and tested fields for levels of THC, or “tetrahydrocannabinol,’’ within 30 days of harvest. THC is the psychoactive component of marijuana that makes people high. Hemp is marijuana’s nonintoxicating cousin and legally cannot contain more than 0.3% THC.

Radinovich argues that the rules are too punitive and will likely deter the industry's growth, particularly in states such as Minnesota that have yet to legalize recreational marijuana.

“Where the USDA interim rules could have been a step forward to setting the rules for this industry for years to come, they instead exacerbate the uneven treatment of the cannabis plant across the country and will likely be subject to extensive revision in the future as this public debate moves forward,” according to the Minnesota Hemp Association.

Radinovicih argued that the proposed USDA rules are far more restrictive and the penalties more punitive than the intent of congress in authorizing an expansion of the hemp industry in the 2018 farm bill.

Minnesota agriculture officials has raised alarms over new federal rules governing the production of hemp, warning that the regulations would spread the state agency thin and punish farmers for even the slightest errors.The interim hemp rules adopted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in October are “unworkable” and will put Minnesota’s “promising hemp industry in jeopardy,” state Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen wrote in a letter to the USDA earlier this month.

“It concerns me that there are parts of the interim rule that would make implementation of the hemp program extremely difficult in our state,” Petersen said.