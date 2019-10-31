Minnesota Republican Party Executive Director Kevin Poindexter has stepped down from his position, party officials said Thursday.

“The Republican Party of Minnesota’s focus for the next 13 months is delivering our 10 electoral votes to President Trump and electing Republicans up and down the ballot,” Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement. “To do this, its imperative we have the strongest people in key strategic roles in our state. We have exciting new staff announcements that will be rolled out soon.”

She added: “Kevin Poindexter is one of the brightest political minds and we are fortunate to have him dedicated to our cause in Minnesota.”

Poindexter did not respond to a text message seeking comment. He is the second executive director to serve under Carnahan, the wife of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Carnahan was reelected earlier this year to another term.

The resignation comes at an inopportune time, as the party gears up for a big election year in which President Donald Trump tries to be the first Republican to win Minnesota since 1972 — a battle whose outcome could trickle down to highly contested congressional and legislative races.

Poindexter has served as executive director since May 2018, after a stint as the Minnesota state director for the Republican National Committee.