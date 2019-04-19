

A statewide survey underwritten by business lobbies found “startling opposition to current legislative proposals to raise business taxes and the gas tax, and impose mandates on employers and employees.

The survey, sponsored by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and the Minnesota Business Partnership, found that Minnesota voters oppose Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed business tax increases, primarily on foreign earnings of large corporations, by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, or 60 percent versus 34 percent.

Two-thirds of voters oppose Walz’s 20 cents-per-gallon gas tax increase that would be phased in over time. Walz has indicated an openess to negotiations, although his administrations insists more funding is needed for roads, bridges and transit for reasons of safety and economic growth. Three-quarters of rural Minnesota voters oppose the higher tax.

Minnesotans also oppose a new payroll tax to fund a state-run paid leave program by a 55 percent to 37 percent margin.

“Minnesotans want our state to be affordable for families and businesses to grow and flourish,” said Doug Loon, president of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. “High tax rates negatively impact investment, wages, entrepreneurship, and talent retention and recruitment – the very items needed for a strong and growing economy.”

The telephone survey of 500 registered voters was conducted by Meeting Street Research earlier in April. The margin of error was 4.4 percent.

Democrats in the Minnesota House released a tax plan this month that would give relief to most families but raise money overall, especially on the foreign income of Minnesota corporations. The $1.2 billion in new revenue, which faces stiff resistance in the Republican-led Senate, largely is intended to increase the amount of state aid to school districts by 3 percent next year and 2 percent the year after that.

“Our Minnesota-values budget restores tax fairness for Minnesota families while making significant investments in education,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park.