DECISION DAY DETAILS
Eleven games played simultaneously concluded the MLS regular season Sunday. Facts that emerged:
Supporters Shield: New York Red Bulls (71 points, an MLS record)
Western playoff byes: Sporting KC, Seattle
Eastern playoff byes: New York Red Bulls, Atlanta
Golden Boot Award: Josef Martinez, Atlanta, 31 goals
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Westbrook, George lead Thunder past Suns for 1st win
The Thunder didn't care that Phoenix had just one win this season, was playing the second game of a back-to-back and was missing its leading scorer.
Sports
Whitecaps sweep Buffalo, improve to 6-0
The Minnesota Whitecaps kept their record perfect, completing a weekend sweep of the Buffalo Beauts by winning a National Women’s Hockey League game 2-1 at…
Sports
Your turn: Grade the Vikings performance vs. the Saints
It's time to grade the Vikings' performance against the Saints on offense, defense, special teams and coaching.
Twins
The Latest: Martinez homers in 7th, Boston fans get loud
The Latest on the World Series (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.