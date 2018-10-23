A Twin Cities man who had two brief stints as a Major League pitcher has been charged with cheating a post-baseball employer out of roughly $250,000 while working as its accountant, according to charges.

Ben Hendrickson, 37, of Excelsior, was charged in Anoka County District Court last week with four counts of theft by swindle for several years until he left his job last year.

Hendrickson, who was charged by summons and has a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 30, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

While working for Floors Northwest in Fridley, Hendrickson would alter the amount of cash received to make it look like less was collected from sales staff. Hendrickson deposited the lower amount and kept the rest. Nearly $160,000 of the money he stole was taken in the final two years of his employment.

He also shifted $10,000 of the company’s money to a personal health care account that paid his medical bills.

Hendrickson admitted to police that he stole from the company, but thought the total was between $50,000 and $75,000. He said he took the money “to help pay bills as he was working paycheck to paycheck and not getting ahead.”

Hendrickson’s progression to the big leagues started at Bloomington Jefferson High School before he was drafted in 1999 by the Milwaukee Brewers. He pitched in 10 games for the parent club in 2004 and four more in 2006, ending with a 1-10 win-loss record. He bounced around in the minors until the Twins released him in June 2009 while he was with Class AAA Rochester.