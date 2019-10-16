The first two decades of the 21st Century have been amazing for major league baseball when it comes to historical happenings for franchises and cities in reaching and winning the World Series:

2002-Anaheim Angels play in and win first World Series for franchise started in 1961 (51 years).

2004-Boston Red Sox win first World Series since 1918 (86 years)

2005-Chicago White Sox win first World Series since 1917 (88 years); also first for two-franchise city of Chicago since 1917. Houston Astros play in first World Series for franchise started in 1962.

2008-Philadelphia Phillies win second World Series in history. Franchise started in 1883, World Series started in 1903, Phillies won first World Series in 1980.

2010-San Francisco Giants win first World Series for franchise since 1954 (56 years), and first since moving from New York to San Francisco in 1958. Texas Rangers play in first World Series for franchise that started in Washington in 1961 and moved to Dallas-Fort Worth in 1972.

2016-Chicago Cubs play in first World Series since 1945 and win first World Series since 1908 (108 years).

2017-Astros win first World Series for Houston franchise that started as Colt .45s in 1962 (55 years).

And now:

2019-Washington Nationals reach first World Series for franchise that started as Montreal Expons in 1969 (50 years) and moved to Washington in 2005.

First World Series for a Washington D.C. franchise since original Senators in 1933 (86 years, including no MLB franchise from 1972 through 2004).

Three previous World Series played in Washington: President Calvin Coolidge threw out ceremonial opening pitches for first Washington home games in 1924 and 1925. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt threw out ceremonial opening pitch for first Washingon home game in 1933.

We shall see what happens at Nationals Park on Oct. 26, 2019, prior to Game 3 when the World Series returns to Washington after that 86-year absence.