Developers want to erect residential towers connected by a bike/pedestrian bridge over France Avenue as part of a plan to remake a busy Edina intersection and provide a missing link of the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail.

Plans that were submitted to the city Tuesday morning propose a 19-floor residential tower to be built on the small surface parking lot at the northwest corner of the Centennial Shops retail center at France Avenue and Gallagher Drive.

Kitty-corner across France Avenue the plan is to demolish two dated office buildings and create a 14-floor residential tower and a U-shaped apartment complex, which has staggered heights with the taller portion standing six stories and the shortest part at three stories.

If approved, the mixed-use development, dubbed the Crossroads Project, would include extending the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail off the ground so that it wraps around the residential building at Centennial Shops on the second level before stretching the pedestrian and bike bridge across the street to similarly weave around the other tower.

Dean Dovolis, principal at DJR Architecture, which created the master plan for the development, said Crossroads could be one of the first of its kind in the world to fully integrate a public bike/pedestrian trail as part of a commercial building design.

"There is nothing else similar to this project being proposed out there," Dovolis said.

Dovolis said he believed the development could provide a similar "civic meeting point" for residents as the High Line elevated public park in New York City.

In all, the development would likely take about five years to complete and would be done in phases with costs estimated to peak at more than $100 million.

Renderings show the towers could be connected by a cable-suspended bridge made of wooden planks, but the exact design and materials of the bridge are still to be determined.

Michigan-based Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, which owns Centennial Shops, and New York-based EG Capital, which owns the office buildings, agreed to work together to create the Crossroads Project.

"They're willing to shake hands and complete this link," Dovolis said. "It really starts tying this regional trail together."

When completed, the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail will stretch about 15 miles and run from Hopkins to Bloomington. The largest gap in the trail has been through Edina, but the seven-mile stretch through the city should be complete by next summer.

As part of the city's street reconstruction plans, the trail is being built from Fred Richards Park going east to the existing paved trail at Gallagher Drive. Work is also going on to complete another bridge over Crosstown Hwy. 62 at Bredesen Park. The trail's pedestrian and bike bridge that crosses over Hwy. 100 north of Interstate 494 was finished last fall.

While the paved trail already exists on both sides of France Avenue at Gallagher Drive, pedestrians and bicyclists have to bypass multiple lanes of traffic to cross.

"It does a really good job of bridging the east to the west," said Terry Minarik, principal at landscape architecture firm Confluence, which is working on the project. "I think this pedestrian access by overpassing the roadway makes a more direct connection."

Jamie Stolpestad, principal at EG Capital, said the residential buildings will help diversify the housing stock of Edina, which is made up of a lot of single-family homes.

"You have to bring height if you want more amenities," he said.

It still hasn't been decided if the two towers would have apartment units, condos or a mix of both.

The smaller residential complex has already been determined to be apartments. The 234,000-square-foot building is designed to have a shorter profile closer to where it backs existing residential duplexes. It would have 121 to 164 units, including 39,000 square feet in a portion of the complex for commercial users, with a focus on wellness and preventive health. There also will be two levels of underground parking.

The 7250 France Avenue building will have 145 to 170 units, and 13,500 out of its total of 175,000 square feet will be retail space. The pedestrian bridge will extend through a pass through on the second floor of the building before traveling to the ground. The building will also have two levels of underground parking.

At the Centennial Shops site, there will be three levels of underground parking built for the 19-story building. The bike path would wrap around the second level of the building, which will have 128 to 160 residential units.

"I think the legacy will be showing how density is livable in our community," said Aron Johnson, DJR project manager, on Crossroads.

Developers hope to discuss the project at the July 26 planning commission meeting and then the Aug. 2 City Council meeting. The bridge component would also need approval from the Three Rivers Park District, which manages the trail, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crossroads is the most recent case of developers trying to push the envelope for how tall developments along France Avenue can climb. A few blocks north across from the Galleria and Southdale shopping centers, Arcadia LLC and Ryan Cos. recently proposed a development that included a pair of 24-story and 20-story condo towers. Last month, the Edina City Council gave the proposal a "lukewarm" response because of its height, according to one city official. The project hasn't yet been formally submitted though developers are still in communication with the city.

