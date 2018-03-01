Twins catcher Mitch Garver is day-to-day with a sprained right knee suffered during Wednesday's game against Houston in West Palm Beach.

Garver was participating in a rundown during the first inning. Houston's George Springer was thrown out at home and Jose Altuve was out at third during the 3-2-5 double play. Garver injured his knee during the play but stayed in the game and carried out his scheduled five-inning stint.

"I was a little bit surprised after the game when I heard that he had tweaked his knee a little bit on a rundown," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "He came back after the game and is getting checked today."

The Twins aren't expected to take any chances and will likely have Garver undergo an MRI exam.

Garver, 27, is expected to start the season as Jason Castro's backup. He's 1-for-8 with a home run in spring training games.

Potential backups getting playing time

Fans of Zack Granite and Robbie Grossman will be pleased today.

They were part of a Twins split squad that beat Houston 4-2 on Wednesday in West Palm Beach. Many players from that team stayed in the area overnight and are in today's lineup against the Cardinals in Jupiter, which is a just a few miles down the highway from West Palm Beach.

Seven players from Tuesday's starting lineup, including Granite and Grossman, are in today's lineup. You are correct in assuming that no projected regulars are on the trip. Grossman (pictured) is the closest, but his playing time is up in the air now with the addition of slugger Logan Morrison.

Grossman is not taking advantage of his playing time, going 0-for-12 so far. He has drawn three walks, which is his forte. He could still work his way into a reserve outfielder role, but his at-bats look to be limited with the addition of a everyday DH-type.

Granite could do the same. He can play all three outfield spots, which Grossman can't do. But Eddie Rosario or Max Kepler could slide over to play center when Byron Buxton needs a break - or when his inevitable collision with a wall requires a couple days off.

Kennys Vargas is batting fifth today, and his future is really up in the air. There doesn't appear to be room for two first basemen-DHs on one roster. I can see the Twins trying to move Vargas, who is out of options, to make room for a more flexible player on the 40-man roster. Could Vargas slip through waivers and be taken off the 40-man roster? It's possible.

Adalberto Mejia is on the mound today, and it's worth tracking his progress. He's lost a little weight and looks focused on taking the next step in his development. He threw two scoreless innings last Saturday, giving up two hits and issuing one walk, against Baltimore. Let's see how he follows that outing up.

Check back for updates around gametime.

Twins

Zack Granite, CF

Erick Aybar, 2B

Robbie Grossman, DH

Eduardo Escobar, SS

Kennys Vargas, 1B

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Nick Buss, RF

LaMonte Wade, LF

Bobby Wilson, C

Adalberto Mejia, LHP

Cardinals

Dexter Fowler, RF

Jedd Gyorko, 3B

Yadier Molina, C

Marcell Ozuna, DH

Luke Voit, 1B

Randy Arozarena, LF

Brevic Valera, 2B

Oscar Mercado, CF

Alex Mejia, SS

Adam Wainright, RHP