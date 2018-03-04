After two long road trips over three days, the Twins are taking it easy this morning. It's called, "Show-and-go," which means no pre-game drills, just prepare to go play. The team has been working for about three straight weeks now, so it's probably a good time.

With an off-day coming up on Thursday, they will be in good shape for the next phase of camp.

Catcher Mitch Garver, who gave the Twins a slight scare on Wednesday when he reported right knee soreness, but he's back in the lineup today.

Another thing to watch out for this week is the start of minor league camp. Players report on Tuesday (most already are here) with games set to start on Sunday. (Rochester v Chattanooga, Fort Myers v Cedar Rapids for a few days). The opening of minor league camp means the first cuts of camp aren't far away.

Also, with so many pitchers needing to build up endurance, some might use minor league games to stay on schedule. For instance, Anibal Sanchez will follow Jose Berrios today. Eventually, he will need to start a couple games so he can get stretched out.

After Sanchez, it looks like many of the key role players in the bullpen (Rodney, Reed, etc.) will get some work in.

Pirates

Adam Frazier, CF

Josh Harrison, 2B

Gregory Polanco, RF

Colin Moran, 3B

Jody Mercer, SS

Elias Diaz, C

Christopher Bostick, LF

Erich Weiss, 1B

Jameson Taillon, RHP - yes, no DH today

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Joe Mauer, DH

Miguel Sano, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

LoMo, DH

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Mitch Garver, C

Jose Berrios, RHP