Mission American Kitchen and Bar, the self-described "power lunch capital of Downtown Minneapolis," is now closed.

According to a sign on the window of the shuttered IDS Center restaurant, Mission owners were not able to work out new lease terms with the building owner.

A sign posted outside of Mission American Kitchen in IDS Center.

"Given the increasingly nonviable cost structure of doing business downtown, we for many months, attempted to earnestly negotiate terms of a remodel and sustainable lease for Mission," read a sign posted outside the restaurant on Monday morning. "After 17 years of faithful service in the IDS Center, we regrettably report that we were unsuccessful in achieving workable terms and have decided to close the business, effective immediately."

The closing follows a spate of restaurant closings in downtown Minneapolis in 2020, including the nearly 20-year-old Ike's Food and Cocktails and relative newcomer McKinney Roe.