DULUTH — The body of a northeastern Minnesota woman missing for almost two weeks was found Tuesday, and the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office said her death was likely a homicide.

Officers launched a search for Michelle Mary Mae, 35, of Outing after they found her Jeep Liberty on Oct. 4, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The following day, their investigation led them to arrest a 34-year-old man on a probation violation. Mae’s body was later recovered on the man’s rural property in Swatara, an unincorporated community about 30 miles south of Grand Rapids.

The man remains in custody, the sheriff said. The Star Tribune generally does not name people before they’re charged.

Mae’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, whose preliminary findings indicate her death was a homicide. Officials are still waiting for the results of a toxicology report.