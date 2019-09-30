A man and a woman in their 20s have not been seen for several days, and police in their respective west metro suburbs are turning to the public for help finding them.

Melissa S. Capaul, 24, of Eden Prairie, was reported missing to police Saturday. The next day, Levi M. Roth, 22, of Chaska, was reported missing to his city's police.

The two were last seen together late Thursday evening in Chaska, police said.

Also missing is Capaul's black 2003 Honda Civic with Minnesota license plate CZB938. The car has no hubcaps.

Capaul's debit card was last used Friday at 5:50 a.m. at a Kwik Trip convenience store in Norwood Young America.

Capaul also is believed to have her dog with her.

Melissa S. Capaul’s dog

Roth is white, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 205 pounds, with brown hair. Capaul is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, with curly blond hair.

Anyone with information about either person is urged to call Eden Prairie police at 952-949-6200 or Chaska police at 952-361-1231.