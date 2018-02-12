The body of a man from Waverly, Minn., who had been missing for many days was found several miles from where his car was abandoned and somewhere other than where he died, authorities said Monday.

Shawn Jacob Medley, 40, was discovered in a rural Ellsworth Township location, according to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.

The exact location of Medley's body, however, was withheld by investigators "at this time due to the ongoing investigation" into Medley's disappearance and death, a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.

The statement did reveal that Medley "had been deceased for quite some time, and investigators believe he died somewhere other than where he was found."

Medley's vehicle, a 2010 silver Hyundai Elantra, was found abandoned in Litchfield, Minn., early Saturday, roughly 12 miles from where Medley was found, the Sheriff's Office said.

Roommate Scotty Tufvander said Monday afternoon that he lives in the same home with Medley and his mother.

All three went to bed Wednesday night, he said, and Medley was gone by Thursday morning without notice.

"Things had been going well" for Medley, said Tufvander, who added that he and Medley had been engaged for a time yet remained friends after they scrapped their wedding plans. "He was working ... doing promotion for the Super Bowl ... and was just starting to see a guy."

Tufvander said he heard from the Sheriff's Office that the keys were left in Medley's car and it was unlocked. Otherwise, authorities have shared little.

"Nobody ever even just disliked him," Tufvander. "This is just weird."

Anyone who had contact with Medley or has information about him or his vehicle is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 1-320-693-5400 or leave information on the confidential tip line at 1-320-693-5411.