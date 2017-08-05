An elderly couple from Duluth last seen a week ago were found dead inside their vehicle Saturday afternoon, police confirmed.

A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter spotted their vehicle west of Hwy. 2 near Brookston about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. The bodies of Ronald Tarnowski, 82, and Mary Tarnowski, 78, were found inside. Police said they do not suspect foul play.

The Tarnowksis were last seen July 29 and had left home without their cellphones. Ronald had early-onset dementia and Mary had paralysis on her right side from a stroke years ago, according to Duluth police.

Brookston is about 30 miles from their home in Duluth. Police said the couple usually only drove to eat at nearby restaurants.

Volunteers searched all week for the couple. Duluth police had set up a tip line exclusively for their case. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office will investigate.

Miguel Otárola