Dangerously cold temperatures during Hockey Day Minnesota’s outdoor games last weekend resulted in frostbite for a standout Minnetonka player.

Junior forward Teddy Lagerback, who gave a verbal commitment to Arizona State, suffered the injury when his team played Andover on Saturday morning in Bemidji with the temperature near 20 degrees below zero.

Lagerback missed his team’s next game Thursday as the defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Skippers lost for the first time this season, 5-2 against Edina. Lagerback has 12 goals this season.

Molly Lagerback said Friday that her son “has been doctoring this week, but focusing all his energy on healing and getting healthy for his teammates.”

Hockey Day Minnesota is produced by FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the Minnesota Wild. Last weekend’s games in Bemidji marked the 13th event. The centerpiece of Hockey Day Minnesota are televised high school games played outdoors.

Minnetonka and No. 2-ranked Andover began at 9:30 a.m. not far from the shores of Lake Bemidji. The Skippers won the game 5-2. Two other games were played later on the same ice: the women’s programs from Minnesota State and Bemidji State and the boys’ high school teams from Greenway and Bemidji.

Minnetonka players on the bench, which was equipped with heaters, during the outdoor game on Jan. 19 in Bemidji.

Three days before the event, Minnesota State High School League associate director Craig Perry sent an e-mail to the Minnetonka and Andover activities directors with the subject line “Hockey Day Minnesota Anticipated Weather Conditions.’’

“The ultimate decision regarding the safety of the participants — your students and your coaches — remains your decision, a school decision. The decision to delay or postpone should be made by the coach and a school administrator acting in the best interests of their students and their program.”

As a guideline, Perry referred the activities directors to the league’s Extreme Cold Weather Index, primarily used for Alpine and Nordic skiing.

Perry wrote: “Although the temperatures will be cold, the situation for the hockey players will be different as compared to skiing. The participants will have heated benches and a heated locker room adjacent to the rink. Additionally, because the nature of the game with line changes it is different than skiing. The participants will have access to warming areas throughout the games.”

After the game, Minnetonka coach Sean Goldsworthy told Peter Waggoner on Goldy’s Podcast on MNHockey.tv, “It was quite an experience in Bemidji. I don’t think we’ll ever repeat that or even want to repeat that. But … it was awesome. We had three great days up there. The kids definitely built a memory. It was cold. Minus-29 start that Saturday morning was pretty intimidating but the kids fought through it.”

Minneapolis will be the host site for the 2020 Hockey Day Minnesota.