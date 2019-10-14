A clinical psychologist in Minnetonka allegedly accused her vulnerable adult client of sexually assaulting her and then recanted when evidence suggested that she had sexually abused the victim for several months, according to charges.

Johanna L. Lamm, 43, of Plymouth, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The Minnesota Department of Human Services identified the victim as a vulnerable adult, said the charges, which did not specify why.

According to the criminal complaint: Police responded to Lamm’s office in the 11000 of Wayzata Boulevard in Minnetonka on Aug. 5 for a report of a sexual assault. Lamm allegedly told police that one of her clients had assaulted her during an appointment. She denied initiating sexual contact with the client and gave police access to her cellphone.

Lamm allegedly told police she had texted with the victim, but most of the texts had been deleted.

“Defendant told officers that victim will likely tell officers they were having an affair and that he threatened to report her to the medical board,” the charges said.

The victim allegedly told police that Lamm initiated sexual contact three to four months prior, and that it was ongoing and included intercourse. He provided police with text messages and audio recordings, the complaint said.

The victim paid $200 for each session with Lamm. The charges did not specify the alleged victim’s age or why he was seeking treatment. Lamm had provided psychological services to the alleged victim since 2015.

A search warrant affidavit filed in the case said the alleged victim has been diagnosed as bi-polar, possibly schizophrenic and has been suicidal. The affidavit also said that Lamm obtained a harassment restraining order against the alleged victim in civil court, but allegedly continued to contact him to discuss the police investigation.

Police recovered evidence from phones and computers supporting the alleged victim’s account, and Lamm allegedly told police she did not want to pursue charges. She also allegedly told police she had not been sexually assaulted by the client, according to the criminal complaint.

The Minnesota Board of Psychology, which licenses and regulates psychologists, said Lamm was first licensed in the state in May 2005 and has an active license. A search of the board’s online record of disciplinary actions turned up no results for Lamm.

The board’s executive director, Sam Sands, said state privacy laws prevented him from confirming or denying the existence of any investigation into the accusations against Lamm.

A message left at Lamm’s office was not immediately returned; she did not have an attorney listed for her case. Lamm is in custody at the Hennepin County jail.

On her website and LinkedIn profile, Lamm reported working as a clinical psychologist since 2005 and attending Elk River High School, Hamline University and the Minnesota School of Professional Psychology.

“Everyone has an important story to tell,” Lamm wrote in the About Me section of her website. “As an empathetic, genuine Psychologist [sic], I listen with compassion and offer my observations, insights, or simply my reflective silence.”