Minnetonka police are investigating whether a series of vandalism and harassment incidents targeting a predominantly black church in town are the work of one man, who they said was filmed smearing feces on the church and flashing what appeared to be a white-power hand signal.

Police say the incidents targeted Destiny Hill Church, at 13207 Lake Street Extension, date back to the spring of 2018, when a neighbor "dumped garbage and furniture on the church's property," according to a search warrant affidavit filed this week.

"Since that time there has been ongoing instances of vandalism at the church that (the neighbor) is suspected of committing," a search warrant affidavit said.

The man was arrested Tuesday, but released without charges after his 36-hour jail hold expired. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

In recent months, the incidents have become more common, forcing church officials to install more security cameras and erect "no trespassing" signs around the property, police said.

In a June 3 episode, a man resembling the suspect was recorded walking up to the church, flashing his middle finger at a camera, and placing a sticky note on the front door, which read "YOU ARE TRESPASSING," according to the affidavit. Before walking off, the man is seen forming his hand into an upside-down "OK" sign, a symbol used by white supremacists, police said.

On its website, the church, formerly known as Mzizi and Destiny fellowship, says it was started by a group of international students and immigrants, with a mission of spreading the gospel to "people from all walks of life, races, cultures and ages." Most of its congregation are of African descent, the affidavit said.

The affidavit did not say whether police were treating the incidents as hate-motivated, at a time when such crimes have surged across the state in recent years. According to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension data, hate crimes reported in Minnesota increased more than 22% between 2016 and 2017, the last year for which reliable data are available.

Police were again called to the church on June 8 after the suspect apparently smeared feces on door handles on the church's north and west entrances, the affidavit said. On more than one occasion, the 34-year-old man is also suspected of stealing or damaging signs on church property, police said.

After his arrest, a warrant was obtained to search the man's home, where they found a jacket and a sweatshirt that matched descriptions of the suspect from the surveillance footage, police said. The man was booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of harassment/stalking, but later released.

A spokeswoman for the department did not immediately respond to a voice mail seeking comment left on Thursday afternoon, and an e-mail to the church's pastor also went unreturned.