Total Wine has overcome an earlier rejection and won approval to open one of its warehouse-sized outlets in Minnetonka.

The City Council voted 5-2 on Monday in favor of the national retailer locating in the Ridgedale Festival Center, where a Golfsmith once did business, just north of Interstate 394 and east of Interstate 494.

Construction on the new store, preliminarily pegged at nearly 26,000 square feet, is expected to be complete within five to six months, according to the minutes from Monday’s council meeting.

When the council turned down Total Wine’s application in September, Council Member Brad Wiersum said he thought that about 10 full-service liquor licenses was enough for the city. The city had 11 before Total Wine got the nod.

Wiersum voted yes Monday, along with colleagues Terry Schneider (also mayor), Tony Wagner, Tim Bergstedt and Dick Allendorf. Voting no were Patty Acomb and Bob Ellingson.

After its defeat last year, Total Wine took steps that allowed the council to reconsider. According to its application submitted in February, Total Wine said it planned to buy the assets of Big Top Liquors on Ridgedale Drive, to the south and east of the I-394/I-494 junction, and US Liquor & Wine on Hwy. 7. Council minutes from Monday note that those deals are moving toward completion.

Throughout the Twin Cities, Total Wine has gotten resistance amid criticism from competitors, including civic-owned liquor stores in some municipalities.

The Total Wine in Minnetonka will be its eighth metro area location. The others are in Bloomington, Burnsville, Chanhassen, Eagan, Maple Grove, Roseville and Woodbury. Nationwide, it has 157 stores in 20 states.

Target’s new application to sell liquor at its store on County Road 101 near Hwy. 7 will be considered at the council’s May 22 meeting.

According to Target, alcohol is sold in about 1,400 of its 1,850 stores in 38 states. It sells wine and liquor in seven Twin Cities locations. A new location in downtown Minneapolis has been approved and is expected to open early summer.