Here’s a potential team of Minnesota natives who left the state to star around the country:

Starting five

McKinley Wright, Colorado: The Champlin Park guard is the preseason favorite to win Pac-12 player of the year after averaging 13.0 points and 4.8 assists last season.

Tre Jones, Duke: Just like his older brother, Tyus, the former Apple Valley star is trying to lead the Blue Devils to a national title as the starting point guard.

Brad Davison, Wisconsin: One of the toughest guards in the Big Ten, Davison helped the Badgers get back to the NCAA tournament last season after missing out his freshman year.

Matthew Hurt, Duke: The 6-foot-9 Rochester native joins two McDonald’s All-Americans in the Blue Devils’ freshmen class, but Hurt could fill Zion Williamson’s role as a versatile scorer.

Zeke Nnaji, Arizona: Wildcats coach Sean Miller said the 7-foot ex-Hopkins star is talented enough to lead them in scoring and rebounding and become a one-and-done freshman.

the next five

Tyrell Terry, Stanford: The DeLaSalle product shined in the Cardinal’s foreign tour overseas this summer and will be expected to run the team as a freshman.

Vinnie Shahid, North Dakota State: The former Hopkins guard scored 22 points in the Summit League tournament final and 20 points in the NCAA tournament vs. Duke.

Jericho Sims, Texas: The explosive 6-9 Minneapolis native saw his NBA draft stock fall with his production last season, but the Longhorns are counting on him to bounce back as a junior.

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin: Playing in the shadow of Ethan Happ for two seasons, the 6-11 Lakeville native can now become the go-to post for the Badgers.

Theo John, Marquette: The 6-9 Champlin Park product is one of two Marquette starters from Minnesota, including former DeLaSalle star Sacar Anim.

MARCUS FULLER









