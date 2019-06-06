The State of baseball

Minnesotans picked Wednesday on the final day of the MLB draft:

Round (Pick) Player School Team

15 (449) RHP Louie Varland Concordia (St.Paul) Twins

16 (484) C Eli Wilson U of M Pirates

18 (540) LHP Nick Lackney U of M Phillies

20 (596) OF Najee Gaskins St. Cloud St. Giants

35 (1049) LHP Drew Gilbert Stillwater HS Twins

36 (1079) RHP Will Frisch Stillwater HS Twins

38 (1128) RHP Ben Pedersen Marshall HS Orioles