Top Minnesota Democrats are barnstorming Iowa this weekend, hoping to boost their preferred presidential candidates’ ahead of Monday’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.

The list of elected officials heading south includes DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan, both campaigning this weekend for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar. U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, meanwhile, is scheduled to rally U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders supporters at several events in Des Moines.

It’s not just well-known names hitting the campaign trail. For weeks, volunteers from Minnesota have been driving hours to knock on doors and participate in campaign phone banks.

Katie McMahon, a singer from south Minneapolis, has dedicated most of her recent Saturdays along with about 20 other Twin Cities volunteers canvassing in rural Iowa for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. It’s the first time the Ireland native has been involved in a U.S. presidential campaign. McMahon, who was attracted to Buttigieg’s message of unity, said most Iowans were receptive to overtures from their neighbors to the North.

“Surprisingly, they really love the idea that we had driven so far to talk to them,” she said. “Most of them were Vikings fans, so that was another thing we got to talk about.”

Chris Russert, a Sanders supporter from Mankato State, is also a newcomer to presidential campaigning. The idea was intimidating for the self-described introvert. But the 20-year-old from Nebraska said he figured he had two options: “get so frustrated with the way the system is working that I can tune out or ... turn out and make a difference.” So Russert and several fellow college Democrats crammed into his Nissan Altima and drove three hours South to canvass, call and cheer for Sanders ahead of a recent event that featured another high-profile Sanders surrogate: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“The fact is, the early states, Iowa, New Hampshire make a difference for the conversation for the rest of the country,” said Russert, who is vice president of his campus college Democrats chapter. “Because I believe so strongly in this campaign, I wanted to make sure my candidate gets to the next level.”

Surrogates and volunteers can play a crucial role in the field, helping candidates cover more ground and reach more voters in the lead-up to the vote.

“Iowa is a big state to cover,” Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said. “To get out to all of those counties and the voters you need to speak with, it takes a lot of volunteers and a lot of organizational heft.”

The extra support has become especially crucial this year for presidential contenders stuck in Washington for the impeachment trial. Klobuchar has leaned heavily on proxies, including daughter Abigail and Olympic gold medal Curling Coach Phill Drobnick. On Friday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson were scheduled to address supporters at a coffee shop in Ames.