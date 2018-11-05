It's time. After being inundated by political TV ads for weeks, thousands of Minnesotans will finally head to the polls Tuesday for Election Day to cast their vote.

The polls are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday. Much is at stake in Minnesota's midterm election, with an open race for governor, two U.S. Senate elections, several hotly contested congressional races and control of the Legislature up for grabs, as well as many local races.

Election officials are expecting presidential election-level turnout at the polls after the August primary drew the highest primary turnout since 1994. The number of new voter registrations has surged, especially among young adults.

On Tuesday, as long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote. Also, state statute says you have a right to take time off work to vote without losing your pay, personal leave or vacation time; your employer must pay you for the time you need to vote if it falls within your scheduled work time. Ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber will also offer free and discounted rides to polling places Tuesday.

Not registered to vote yet? No problem. Minnesota allows Election Day registration if you can show proof of residence. Find your polling place at mnvotes.org.

Already, more than a half-million Minnesotans have cast early votes — nearly matching the early general election turnout in 2016.

People vote at Edison High School in northeast Minneapolis on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 -- Minnesota's primary. The Secretary of State is the chief elections officer in the state.

Early voting, which kicked off in September, gives Minnesotans 46 days in which to vote via no-excuse absentee ballot. In fact, if you can't wait or don't have time on Tuesday to vote, city halls and county election centers across the state still offer in-person early voting Monday.

In Minneapolis, four early vote centers are open until 5 p.m. Monday. Any Hennepin County resident can vote early until 5 p.m. Monday at the Hennepin County Government Center. And in Ramsey County, voters can cast ballots at 90 W. Plato Blvd., in St. Paul until 5 p.m. Monday or at other early voting locations until 3 p.m.

If you're still undecided on who to vote for, read more about the major races and where candidates stand on key issues in the Star Tribune's election guide.