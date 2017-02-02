– Dozens of Minnesotans have come through Houston this Super Bowl week, getting a last look at one of the world’s biggest events before it lands in the Twin Cities next year.

One was Dave Haselman, who as chief operating officer of Minnesota’s Super Bowl Host Committee, is the logistical conductor of Minnesota’s hosting venues, traffic and backstage engineering. A year ago, at the big game in San Francisco, he was “wide-eyed and absorbing, kind of like, ‘What on Earth?’ ” he said during a rare seated break in the media lounge at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which has been the swirling hub of pregame activity for hundreds of media workers from all over the world between deadlines and interviews with NFL greats past and present. “There wasn’t so much of that this year,” Haselman said.

Haselman, along with several others from the Minnesota committee, arrived last Friday for the opening fireworks and light show in the grassy plaza in front of the convention center. The Minnesota team has rotated staff members, partners and sponsors throughout the week, but Haselman is staying in Houston through the official handoff of the ball at the postgame news conference Monday. He’s squired several dozen Minnesota partners around town to get the scope of the operation.

As the incoming host of the event, Minnesota has certain responsibilities this year. The host committee had a party to throw Thursday night, and it had to create a bit of magic for the Monday handoff. The aim was to dazzle attendees so much that the energy carries back to Minnesota.

The need for momentum and excitement isn’t just fun. It’s a practical requirement. When the host committee touches back down in Minnesota, it’ll be on to the critical task of putting together a volunteer force of 10,000.

Leading the effort will be Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, a South Dakota native with an abundance of fast-talking charm, energy and wit. His role was the surprise announcement at the “Bold North Down South” party Thursday evening. Set amid a leafy patio overlooking a small pond, the host committee wanted to create an “Up North” feel, with a faux version of Northern Lights in the Bayou City where the week’s temperatures brushed against 80.

In a year's time, the focus will be on Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota Host Committee Chairs Marilyn Carlson Nelson and Richard Davis were to fly down for the event. The menu was Minnesotan with a Texas twist: Cajun walleye sliders, jalapeño Jucy Lucy meatballs, pork on a stick, a s’mores-inspired dessert and chocolate truffles decorated in the Minnesota Super Bowl hues of blue and purple. The event’s special cocktail blended Belvedere vodka with lemonade, a dash of blueberry syrup and a soupçon of raspberry liqueur.

For the Minnesotans, however, the party would be no late-night bacchanal. First thing Friday, they had a 30-minute commute from their airport hotel to downtown to board buses by 9 a.m. for a tour of all the Super Bowl venues.

Throughout their trip, everyone is envisioning what they can do next year and what they must do. Minneapolis sent a contingent of public safety officials who’ve been doing their own reconnaissance. Police are shadowing their Houston counterparts throughout the week.

Jill Renslow, senior vice president of business development and marketing at the Mall of America, was part of a six-member contingent from the Mall of America that came in early in the week and left Thursday morning. She noted the different vibes from the event in San Francisco and Houston — both either bigger or more sprawling urban centers than the Twin Cities.

In Minnesota, many of the major events like the NFL Experience and Super Bowl Live will be in downtown Minneapolis. “I think it’s going to feel really personalized and intimate in Minnesota and I think there’s going to be a really special community connection,” Renslow said.

The Mall of America in Bloomington will host multiple events. Renslow said they’re well-suited to the task because they handle 40 million visitors a year. They know what they’re doing. Renslow is chairman of the committee planning the media party next year at Nickelodeon Universe, which will be closed to the public for the event. She won’t divulge the specific ideas they’re mulling, but she sounded excited.

“It’s fun to feel the energy of everybody ... and it’s like OK, what are we going to do in Minnesota?” Renslow said.

Haselman’s trying to make sure Minnesotans take in as much as they can before the spotlight turns to the Bold North Super Bowl. “If you don’t understand it, it will blow you away when you try to do it,” he said.