The federal tax overhaul passed late last year could mean a hefty state tax increase for Minnesotans, according to a new estimate from state government.

If Minnesota simply adopts the same changes to the state tax code that Congress passed, state government would collect an additional $813 million next fiscal year, and $1.49 billion during the two years after that, according to an estimate circulated Monday by the state Dept. of Revenue.

Minnesota is one of a few states that base state taxes on an income figure plucked from the federal filing called “federal taxable income,” which then becomes the starting point for determining Minnesotans’ taxable income.

The loss of personal and dependent exemptions in the new federal law would increase federal taxable income for many Minnesotans, and, thus increase their taxes if the state adopts the federal changes, the new estimates show.

But the Legislature could also choose to do nothing and continue to use the old federal tax code to compute Minnesotans’ taxable income, saving state taxpayers from the tax increase. In that case, however, the Dept. of Revenue would have to administer the state’s tax system based on the old federal law, leaving a complex maze for both tax collectors and taxpayers.

“It would be very complicated and challenging,” said Joel Michael, a nonpartisan research analyst for the House Taxes Committee.

When the Legislature convenes for its annual session in February, lawmakers and the administration of Gov. Mark Dayton will face what the Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence is calling a “once-a-generation challenge” to balance demands of tax fairness, sufficient revenue and simplicity of administration.

The Department of Revenue report’s authors caution how the data should be used: “This estimate should be considered a starting point for policy discussions rather than a policy proposal.”

According to the estimates for 2019, corporations would pay slightly more than half of the increase, with individual income tax filers paying the rest. In the second year of the major increases, however, individuals would pay an extra $407 million, while corporations would pay an extra $217 million.

The state’s current two year budget is about $46 billion, so a $1.5 billion surplus would represent about 3 percent of the budget.