Minnesotans braced themselves for a winter storm Wednesday that could mean more than a foot of snow in the western and central parts of the state, with rainfall followed by frigid temperatures predicted for the Twin Cities in coming days.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Chanhassen issued a winter storm warning on Wednesday for parts of west central, northwestern and central Minnesota. The warning remains in effect through Friday morning, when temperatures statewide are expected to plunge.

The Twin Cities should see two to three inches of snow late Wednesday afternoon and evening, but that will turn to rain after midnight, said Eric Ahasic, an NWS meteorologist in Chanhassen. Rain will continue in the metro through Thursday, then temperatures will drop by Friday morning.

“There could be some slick roads for Friday morning’s commute,” he said.

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) were tracking the storm Wednesday, figuring out snowplow schedules and generally getting ready to “meet the storm,” said spokesman Kevin Gutknecht.

“We are generally at a good state of readiness for storms,” he said. “That means the salt sheds are full, the trucks are ready. The key is knowing when to start the 24-hour shifts, and that will depend on when the snow and ice begins.”

This reindeer, seen in its barn at Como Park Zoo, might not want to come out and play over the next few days as the Twin Cities is expected to experience snow, rain, and then plunging temperatures.

By early afternoon, snow began to fall in southwest Minnesota. MnDOT reported plows were operating in Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine, Lincoln, Lyon, Pipestone and Murray counties. Plows are expected to be out in Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Renville and Redwood counties later Wednesday afternoon, MnDOT said via Twitter.

MnDOT advises motorists to allow themselves plenty of travel time and to give plows room to work.

In Minneapolis, the city “will be ready to adapt to the storm as it develops,” said spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie. The city’s Public Works Department deployed anti-icing vehicles Wednesday, placing brine on hills, curves and trouble spots throughout the city in anticipation of the storm.

Likewise, St. Paul city crews completed anti-icing all arterial streets and began treating residential streets with hills and curves on Wednesday, said spokeswoman Lisa Hiebert.

“We are keeping the day crew a bit longer into the evening to treat and plow streets as needed,” she said. “We will then have our night crews out salting and plowing arterial [roads].”

Metro Transit trains and buses were operating on a normal schedule Wednesday, according to spokesman Howie Padilla.

“Like so many of our riders and the communities we serve, we’ll be keeping an eye on the radars, weather reports and skies,” he said. “Whether we end up getting snow, rain or a mixture of both, any of these things can affect service to our riders.”

The transit agency began winter preparations right after the close of the State Fair, including equipping close to 1,000 buses with snow tires. Fuel has been changed to a type of diesel that has a thicker viscosity to handle extreme cold, Metro Transit said. In addition, sand is applied to the light rail tracks during slippery weather.

Padilla said Metro Transit will be communicating major service changes with riders through social media channels.

Wednesday was already expected to be a busy travel day at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, as travelers take to the skies this holiday season.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expected to screen a record number of travelers during the Christmas and New Year holiday travel season. Locally, TSA predicts it will screen 5 percent more travelers compared to the same period last year. TSA predicted more than 45,000 travelers would be screened at MSP on Wednesday — compared with an average 38,000 daily travelers.

Patrick Hogan, spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), said snow crews were in contact with the National Weather Service on Wednesday and were getting equipment prepared for the precipitation.

“This will be a tricky storm because the precipitation could come in a number of forms: snow, ice or rain. Ice is always the biggest concern because we need to rely on putting the right amount anti-icing chemicals down at the right time to prevent ice from adhering to runways and taxiways,” Hogan said.

“A couple of inches of snow on both sides of the storm could cause a few delays, but we have plenty of equipment and personnel to clear the airfield,” Hogan added. “Heavy rainfall could create visibility issues that can slow the rate of arrivals.”