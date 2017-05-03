Minneapolis' own Jesse Larson advanced to the top 10 on "The Voice" Tuesday night.

The singer/guitarist went outside his comfort zone Monday by singing coach Adam Levine's favorite song, "Human" by Rag'n'Bone Man (see video below).



"The biggest thing I've learned from Adam is just about trusting myself," he said. "I have something in there that maybe I don't really know all about yet, but I think the further he pushes me and the further I get out of my comfort zone, I feel like the more I'm growing every day."

The risky move paid off. Larson was the second contestant to find out he was saved.

"I'm still in disbelief," he said on the show on Monday. "I still think there's still a miscount somewhere."

Larson, who spent 15 years managing an auto parts store and currently plays guitar in the funk band #MPLS, was once recruited by Prince to back the singer Judith Hill, a former "Voice" contestant whom Prince was producing.

According to Larson's bio on NBC.com, his father introduced him to classic blues at a young age. After his dad died of a heart attack, Larson said he considered quitting music. That's when he got a call to audition for Prince. He got the gig, but Hill's tour was canceled after Prince died.