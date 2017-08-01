Kelly Lynch and Harry Treadaway

Many Hollywood actresses will insist they spent their childhood as ugly ducklings. That list includes Kelly Lynch, who graduated from Golden Valley's Breck School to star as big-screen beauties in "Road House," "Drugstore Cowboy" and "Charlie's Angels."

But the 58-year-old actress now has a chance to take on characters informed more by her awkward teenage years than her time as a professional model.

In "Mr. Mercedes," debuting Aug. 9 .on AT&T Audience Network and DirecTV, she plays an alcoholic having an incestual relationship with her son, who turns out to be a sociopath.

"You’ve got to put vanity aside," Lynch told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour. "As an older actress, I love when people were, like, 'You don’t have to be pretty.' The makeup artist said you’re not going to wear makeup. And I thought, 'Oh, God. This is going to be really, you know, challenging as a girl.' But it was freeing and wonderful to play someone who is a human being for once, and many times in my career that’s not asked of me."

The series was based on a novel by Stephen King, who makes a cameo in the project that also stars Brendan Gleeson and Mary-Louise Parker.

"I’m a Stephen King freak," she said. "'Carrie' changed my life as a nerdy high school kid who was afraid of the popular girls and was, like, the theater geek who left the school half the day to attend the Children’s Theatre Company. I was always a weirdo. And then I started having older boyfriends because kids didn’t like me. So immediately I identified with that story and 'The Stand' and 'The Shining,' which I have to say was a brilliant film, but I liked the book a lot better, just like Stephen King does."