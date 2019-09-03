Madison Jordan's run on "So You Think You Can Dance" has come to an end.

The 21-year-old from Lake Elmo was eliminated Monday from the Fox series after making it all the way to the top six.

"I never thought I would make it to the top ten, so I definitely reached my goal," Jordan said Tuesday morning by phone as she headed out for a day of press in Los Angeles. "As much as I would have loved to make it to the finale, I did everything I could have done. That's all you can do. The rest is out of your hands."

Jordan's last performances included busting some moves to Tina Turner's "I Can't Stand The Rain" and Sylvester's "You Make Me Feel."

Jordan said she owed much of her success to the training she got at Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood.

"Everything I learned from my 15 years at that studio prepared me very well," she said. "It's the reason I am where I am today."

Jordan may not have been crowned champion, but she did qualify to go on a "SYTYCD" nationwide tour that starts next month. She also plans on moving to Los Angeles permanently to pursue a professional dancing career.

The next episode of the series airs at 7 p.m. Monday on KMSP, Ch. 9.