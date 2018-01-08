It was an unusual ad, even for Craigslist: a free farmhouse in rural Iowa.
The white house with a wraparound porch was slated to be torn down this winter, but not if owner Roger Dolecheck could find a taker first. He’d restored it to its early 20th-century grandeur and raised his children there, and he wanted to find new owners to love it as much as he did.
He tried for three years, intermittently posting his offer on the online classified site. Last month, the ad got picked up by the Des Moines Register and quickly went viral.
Dolecheck got some 500 inquiries. And Jeff Dooley, a house-flipper from Anoka, became the lucky recipient.
The only catch: he’ll have to move it.
Dooley’s family owns land just 12 miles from Dolechecks, 90 miles south of Des Moines. Though he grew up in Minnesota, Dooley has fond memories of summers and falls spent on the land hunting and fishing, and Christmases there with his grandfather.
He hopes to move the house as soon as mid-February.
Dolecheck, who fielded calls about the house from three states away, is happy to see it stay close to home. “I had a little attachment to the house, so I was glad that somebody wanted to live in it yet,” he said.
Dooley expects it to run him anywhere between $25,000 and $40,000 to move the house to his land.
“I think grandpa would be pretty proud,” he said.
