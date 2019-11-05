A petition to ban lead in fishing tackle and hunters’ ammunition has been rejected by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), with officials saying the issue is better left to elected lawmakers.

The petitioners, lead by the Friends of Minnesota Scientific and Natural Areas, cited mounting evidence that lead ammunition and tackle is poisoning loons, eagles and other Minnesota wildlife. Studies have shown that loons swallow dangerous quanitities of lead fragments from lake bottoms and that eagles ingest lead shot from “gut piles” left by hunters after they field-dress deer.

But given the broad scope of the proposal, the lack of data on its impacts to wildlife populations, and the state’s history of failed attempts to adopt more modest lead restrictions, “there is an insufficient basis to commence rule making,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen wrote in a decision issued Monday afternoon.

“This proposal is one more appropriately addressed by the Minnesota legislature,” Strommen said in a statement.

The DNR has proposed more limited lead bans in the past, but it either withdrew them after public backlash or saw them shot down by state lawmakers. In 2017, shortly after the DNR floated a plan to restrict lead bird shot from state-owned land, the Legislature passed a bill that temporarily prohibited the DNR from changing its rules on lead use. That ban expired July 1 of this year.

Tom Casey, chairman of Friends of Minnesota Scientific and Natural Areas, said it’s unlikely a divided Legislature will come to an agreement on lead use.

“The DNR punted it,” Casey said. “They have the authority to do this, but instead they’re turning it over to the Legislature.”

A growing number of states, including New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and Maine, have either banned lead in fishing gear or prohibited its use in smaller jigs and sinkers. This year, California became the first state to ban the use of lead ammunition entirely.

But many hunters and anglers have resisted the change. Lead products have historically been cheaper than their nontoxic alternatives and are much more readily available on store shelves. Steel shot, especially, earned a reputation for poor quality in the 1990s as manufacturers rushed to meet federal regulations. That’s changing now that more companies are producing more lead alternatives to keep up with new regulations and rising demand.