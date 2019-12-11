One of the most famous films about food, “Babette’s Feast,” is getting a remake. And it’ll be set in Minnesota.

An adaptation of a Karen Blixen story, Gabriel Axel’s 1988 film won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. Now, Deadline is reporting that Alexander Payne (“Sideways”) has signed on to direct a new version, with Guy Branum (“The Mindy Project”) writing the new script.

“The film will be set in a religious community in small-town Minnesota, where two older, unmarried sisters accept a refugee, who leads them to confront their regrets, over an extraordinary meal,” Deadline reports.

The original film follows the same premise, only set in set in 19th-century Denmark.