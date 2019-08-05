Oh, how the above-average have fallen.

A site offering odds on the 2019-20 NHL Stanley Cup champion lists the Wild at 100 to 1 — better than just four other teams.

The more ubiquitous Westgate Sports Book odds are a slightly more forgiving 80 to 1 for the Wild — better than five teams and tied with Buffalo. But those odds only serve as a means of quick comparison to show how far Minnesota has fallen in a short amount of time.

Last summer, Westgate listed the Wild as 30 to 1 to win the Cup — right about in the middle of the pack heading into the 2018-19 season. Minnesota had made the playoffs six consecutive seasons, but that streak came to a thudding halt.

Two years ago? There was all the Vegas confidence in the world. in mid-August, the Wild was listed at 12 to 1 to win the 2017-18 Cup — tied with three other teams and below just two others.

From 12 to 30 to 80. No wonder Craig Leipold purged not just one but two general managers in that span.