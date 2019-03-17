Before Sunday’s Isobel Cup final, Whitecaps goaltender Amanda Leveille promised her team would “play our hearts out’’ in the championship game. The Whitecaps delivered on that promise, winning the championship of the National Women’s Hockey League with a 2-1 overtime victory over Buffalo at Tria Rink.

Former Gophers defenseman Lee Stecklein, a Roseville native and Olympic gold medalist, scored the winning goal on a smash from the left point 49 seconds into overtime. The goal broke a 1-1 tie that had lasted more than two periods.

Buffalo scored the game’s first goal at 17:01 when Emily Pfalzer beat Leveille from the right point. It took only 82 seconds for the Whitecaps to tie it on Amy Menke’s goal at 18:23.

Outstanding goaltending and defense by both teams kept the score knotted through the second and third periods.

Leveille stopped 22 shots, while Buffalo goalie Nicole Hensley had 28 saves. Beauts goaltender Shannon Szabados, an Olympic medalist for Canada who played 10 of the team’s 16 regular-season games, sat out because of a lower-body injury.

The Whitecaps did not score on four power-play attempts, while Buffalo finished 0-for-3.

As they have for all 10 home games this season, fans snapped up all 1,200 tickets at Tria Rink. Several hundred lined up before the doors opened—some in their St. Patrick’s Day finery—and jammed into every available space.

The Isobel Cup came early, too, wheeled into the building inside its black case. The fight to win it started in fast, furious fashion, with a tight first period between two evenly matched teams.

Buffalo controlled the opening minutes of the game, disrupting the Whitecaps’ attack with quick sticks and quick feet in the neutral zone. The Whitecaps got little time in the offensive zone early on and did not get a shot on goal until 7:29 had elapsed. The Beauts had five by that time, but Leveille turned all of them away.

Buffalo struck first when Pfalzer fired a shot from the right point through traffic and past a screened Leveille. The Whitecaps wasted no time in tying it, getting the equalizer from Menke with 1:37 remaining in the period.

Kendall Coyne Schofield spotted Menke racing unchecked through the neutral zone and sent her a long cross-ice pass for a breakaway. Menke skated into the right circle and fired a shot into the top corner of the net over Hensley’s left shoulder.

The deadlock continued throughout the second and third periods. The Whitecaps got a pair of second-period power plays but were unable to capitalize, and their outstanding penalty kill held the Beauts at bay on their first power play of the game. While both goaltenders were perfect, they also got strong support from their teammates, as stout team defense on both sides surrendered very few second chances.

The Whitecaps outshot Buffalo 25-15 over the second and third periods. Both teams got some good scoring chances, with Menke springing free for another breakaway midway through the second and the Beauts ringing a shot off the pipe early in the third.

A tripping penalty on the Beauts’ Kelly Babstock late in the third period gave the Whitecaps another power play, but they could not score. Their best chance came on Amanda Boulier’s shot from the left circle, which was snared by Hensley.

