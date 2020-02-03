State utility regulators have approved an amended environmental impact statement for the controversial $2.6 billion pipeline Enbridge has proposed to build across northern Minnesota.

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) voted 3-1 in favor of the EIS. Commissioner Matthew Schuerger voted against the EIS.

The new pipeline would replace Enbridge’s 1960s-vintage Line 3, which is corroding and operating at only 51% capacity due to safety issues.

The project is back before the panel because the Minnesota Court of Appeals found the project’s original EIS to be flawed, ruling that it did not address the impact of a potential oil spill to the Lake Superior watershed. The Minnesota Department of Commerce addressed the concern, concluding that an oil spill in the watershed would be unlikely to reach the lake itself.

The PUC on Friday held an hourslong session to listen to public comments.

Speakers in favor of the project said it would increase oil and transport safety and create thousands of construction jobs. Opponents say the pipeline would worsen climate change and threaten a new region of Minnesota lakes and rivers with a crude-oil spill.