Minnesota United veteran midfielder Kevin Molino has three assists this season after creating Darwin Quintero’s winning goal in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Colorado.

But Loons coach Adrian Heath wants more — and less: More goals from a player he has coached since 2011 with the United Soccer League’s Orlando City team and a little less unselfishness.

“I think he’s had a hand in our last three, four goals,” Heath said. “When he’s on good form and he feels confident about himself and his body, he’s a really, really good player. My only grumble has been he doesn’t score enough goals for his ability. A little bit more selfish, a little bit more greedy at times would help. That’s the nature of him. He gets as much satisfaction making a goal as scoring a goal. He has been creating for us.”

Molino said Friday his body has caught up with his mind in his return from knee surgery needed last season when he tore his ACL in just the second, in Orlando of all places.

“For me, it’s the group that’s important,” he said. “If I score every game but we don’t win, it’s not important. We win, I assist, I don’t assist [doesn’t matter]. I know I should be selfish at times, but if I see a player in better position, why not give them the ball. I have to play for the team.”

Questionable

United captain Ozzie Alonso watched Friday’s training and Heath called him a “game-day” decision because of an injury the team listed as “leg” and unrelated to a sore shoulder that has bothered him.

Goodbye, hello

Young Designated Player and newcomer Thomas Chacon posted a thankful farewell message in Spanish on his Instagram account Friday. Earlier in the day, Heath said Chacon was ready to board the next plane north once his U.S. immigration paperwork clear. Heath said he was hopeful Chacon will participate in training starting Monday and could be in Minnesota in time to watch Saturday night’s game.

In his posting, Chacon called his years with his Danubio team in Uruguay was all very nice, but also very fast. “I wanted more, but there will be time to achieve it.”

Ready for work

Newly signed Loons defender Wilfried Moimbe-Tahrat returned to training Friday after he arrived back from France Thursday with his immigration paperwork complete.

“He only got in late last night,” Heath said. “It would be too easy to just throw him in this weekend.”