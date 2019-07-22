Two weeks after adding Finnish midfielder Robin Lod in the summer transfer window, Minnesota United is finalizing a deal to sign left back Wilfried Moimbe from France’s second division in another move intended to boost the team’s push for the playoffs.

The signing is expected to be completed by Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.

Moimbe, 30, will be a left-back complement to MLS All-Star right back Romain Metanire, a signing from France’s second division last winter. Moimbe also is expected to be a replacement, for at least the rest of this season, for former captain and starting left back Francisco Calvo, who was traded to Chicago in May.

Moimbe played three seasons for French first division FC Nantes starting in 2015 and 11 games for England’s fourth-division Oldham Athletic before he joined AS Nancy in France’s Ligue 2 last September. He’ll turn 31 in October.

United created roster and salary space to be active in this current transfer window by trading Calvo and loaning Romario Ibarra to a Mexican team.

United is in fourth place in MLS’ Western Conference — with the same 34 points as San Jose — after a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Real Salt Lake. The top seven teams reach the playoffs. The West’s best team gets a bye while the second- through fourth-seeded teams get a single-elimination home playoff game against the seeded final three teams.