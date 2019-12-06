Minnesota United will go west again in 2020 to open its season against Portland on March 1 before returning home to begin its second year at Allianz Field with a March 15 match against New York Red Bulls.

The 6:30 p.m. game at Portland marks United's second season-opener against the Timbers in its four MLS seasons. The Loons debuted in 2017 with a 5-1 drubbing.

United began its 2019 season with its first five games on the road, in part because of Final Four activities in the Twin Cities. It opened Allianz Field on April 13 with a 3-3 draw against New York City FC.

The March 15 match is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.

In addition to playing each of 12 conference opponents twice — once at home, once away — United also will play 10 matches against Eastern Conference teams. Those opponents will be revealed when the full 2020 schedule is released in the coming weeks.

The MLS schedule dates released Thursday include Inter Miami FC making its home debut March 14, hosting David Beckham's former team, the LA Galaxy, at the club's newly transformed Fort Lauderdale Stadium.

On March 21, Chicago Fire will host Atlanta United in a return to Soldier Field.