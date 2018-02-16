Minnesota United released a new video this week unveiling its first batch of seating sections for the team’s new $200 million soccer stadium.

Among the fan options when Allianz Field opens in 2019 will be several tiers of premium seats:

Upper 90 Club: An area limited to 90 seats that will offer gourmet food, “top-shelf” beverages and “some of the most luxurious seating in the stadium.”

Field Club: Seats in the first six rows at midfield, located at pitch level, next to players locker room, with a club room that players pass by.

Loge boxes: Semiprivate, open-air boxes with in-seat food and beverage service

The team promises that all three sections will offer a “first-class match day experience.”

How much? For that you must go to mnufc.com/premium and enter your contact information.

The stadium, currently under construction at the southeast corner of Snelling Avenue and University Avenue, is expected to be completed in spring 2019. It is expected to hold 19,400 spectators.

The Loons will play at TCF Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota for the 2018 season.

