Minnesota United on Friday traded captain Francisco Calvo to Chicago, nine days after he was suspended for a game and never found his way back into the lineup for a team he led.

United will receive Targeted Allocation Money they can use in other player transactions: They’ll get $100,000 in General Allocation Monday and $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Monday in 2019 and $100,000 in GAM and $150,000 in TAM in 2020.

The team could receive an additional $125,000 in TAM if Calvo meets certain performance standards. It also could receive other considerations if the Chicago Fire transfers him out of MLS to another team and league worldwide.

Calvo signed with United in December 2016 from his Saprissa club in his native Costa Rica. He started all 60 games for which he was in uniform during his two-plus seasons in Minnesota. He also is a member of his country’s national team.

He was suspended for the April 24 game against L.A. Galaxy after he received a red card at Toronto the game before. He was neither a starter nor a sub against D.C. United on Sunday.

Calvo received the red card after he picked up his second yellow card of the game when he kicked at an opponent’s legs in frustration late in a 4-3 loss.

United coach Adrian Heath later called that infraction a “silly” decision by Calvo. He left Calvo off the top 18 players against D.C. United so he could play veteran Eric Miller again at Calvo’s left back position.

In two games without Calvo in the starting lineup, United held both L.A. and D.C. scoreless with Miller and center back Brent Kallman on the field for Calvo and Michael Boxall.

On Sunday, Heath explained the decision to leave Calvo out of uniform for a second consecutive game by saying, “Obviously, he’s disappointed not playing and I didn’t want any negativity about the group today. He’s obviously disappointed and I thought it’d be better if we left him out altogether today.”

On Tuesday, Heath said, “It’s not an easy situation because you have to disappoint people. As I said to the group yesterday, every decision I make, the only thing in my mind is it the right decision to win the game. This is not about personalities, not about individuals. This is about what is best for the football club. That was what happened this weekend.”

The team denied interview requests for Calvo since then. A trade it made Thursday with L.A. Galaxy for allocation money is unrelated to Friday’s trade.

Minnesota United’s player biography written about Calvo's before his 26th birthday last summer reads, “At just 25 years old, Calvo has the potential to be a familiar name in Minnesota for years to com.”

Without Calvo on the field, veteran midfielder and four-time MLS All Star Ozzie Alonso assumed the captaincy’s arm band, a role he’ll almost certainly continue.

“It’s the same,” Alonso said about assuming the captain’s role. “The band is the band, so I don’t see any difference in the way I play. I always want to win and give everything for the team.”

Loons sporting diorector Manny Lagos said in a news release: “We thank Francisco for his two-plus years of service with the club. He was a big part of our growth into MLS and has been a great asset to our Minnesota community. We wish him all the best in the future.”