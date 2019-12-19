Minnesota United play six nationally televised games in its 34-game MLS schedule released Thursday and will host a regular-season ending “Decision Day” game for the first time, Oct. 4 against Houston and former Loons Darwin Quintero and Christian Ramirez.

Last season, United played its first five regular-season games on the road before it played its first game at new Allianz Field on April’s second weekend. This season, the Loons play a four-game homestand that includes two March games, starting March 15 in their home opener against New York Red Bulls.

After that, they play three more home games March 21 against Montreal, April 4 against San Jose and April 11 against L.A. Galaxy.

United will play fellow 2017 expansion team and 2018 MLS champion Atlanta August 9 in a 2 p.m. Sunday game at Allianz Field on ABC, a first for the club on the network.

It will play a July 12 game against LAFC at Allianz Field on ESPN.

Fox Sports 1 will televise the team’s March 1 season opener at Portland, the March 15 home opener against the Red Bulls, a May 31 match against L.A. Galaxy and an Aug. 16 game against defending champion Seattle.

United also plays both 2020 expansion teams, playing at Inter Miami on May 16 and meeting Nashville FC on June 13 at Allianz Field in the team’s annual Pride game. It also plays at Nashville August 1.

It won’t play Toronto, New York City FC or Philadelphia this season.

The Loons’ first international friendly will played May 27 against an opponent that will be named later.

All regular season games not televised nationally will be broadcast on Fox Sports North.

Ticket presales for the home opener for Itasca Society, season-ticket, Preserve and newsletter members and the general public go on sale Jan. 8-10. Tickets for the international friendly and home games 2-8 go on sale Jan. 15-17.