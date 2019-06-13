Minnesota United will face the Houston Dynamo on the road as part of the U.S. Open Cup, as announced by the tournament after a draw on Thursday. The exact time and date will be determined at a later time.

It's the second consecutive year the Loons advanced to the round of 16 in the tournament, which pits all levels of U.S. soccer against each other. They did so after a 4-1 victory against Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday.

Houston won the U.S. Open Cup in 2018. The round of 16 matchup is a rematch of last year, when the Dynamo defeated the Loons 1-0 at Houston.

The teams last played on May 25, when United winning 1-0 at Allianz Field.

Check back later for more details when they become available.

