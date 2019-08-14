Back home and aimed at two home victories this week, United coach Adrian Heath brings his starters back tonight against Colorado. They're back four nights after he significantly juggled his lineup to give them the night off and relief from a rugged schedule and the Texas heat.

Darwin Quintero, Ozzie Alonso, Ike Opara, Romain Metanire, Jan Gregus, Kevin Molino and Robin Lod all are back in the starting 11.

Notably missing: Veteran attacking midfielder Ethan Finlay, who had scored three goals in his last two games, and suspended striker Mason Toye.

Rookie Dayne St. Clair is the backup to goalkeeper Vito Mannone now that veteran Bobby Shuttleworth has been loaned to Sacramento in the USL Championship league.

Other subs along with St. Clair and Finlay: Brent Kallman, Hassani Dotson, Lawrence Olum, Miguel Ibarra and Abu Danladi.

United plays Orlando City at Allianz Field on Saturday night.

Here's how the 11 look tonight:

9 Angelo Rodriguez

16 Robin Lod, 25 Darwin Quintero, 7 Kevin Molino

6 Ozzie Alonso, 8 Jan Gregus

77 Chase Gasper, 15 Michael Boxall, 3 Ike Opara, 19 Romain Metanire

1 Vito Mannone



