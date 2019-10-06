SEATTLE - Dictators of their own destiny Sunday on MLS’ season-ending Decision Day, Minnesota United need some timely help from Houston and former Loon Christian Ramirez to secure a first-round playoff game back home at Allianz Field.

United’s 1-0 loss at Seattle prevented it from clinching second place and two home playoff games, but Ramirez’s two goals and Houston’s 4-2 victory over L.A. Galaxy moved United from second place to fourth in the Western Conference and kept United with a home playoff game against the Galaxy in a new stadium where it lost just once this season.

The playoffs begin Oct. 19 and 20 after nearly a two-week break for FIFA international play. United most likely will play Oct. 20 because the St. Thomas-St. John’s college football game is already scheduled for the 19th.

Sounders defender Roman Torres scored the game’s opening goal in the 29th minute when his reaching header off teammate Joevin Jones’ long, curving centering pass from the right sideline beat United goalkeeper Vito Mannone without giving him much of a chance.

United’s Ethan Finlay’s potential equalizer in the 39th minute hit the left post after he beat Seattle’s Brad Smith in a battle for the ball and put him in all alone on keeper Stefan Frei but his low shot aimed for the left corner was an inch or two off.