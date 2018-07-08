HOUSTON - Much had been made of Minnesota United’s shift to a 3-5-2 that helped break a losing streak and saw star man Darwin Quintero break out in Wednesday’s win over Toronto FC. Now the club will need to figure out it’s set piece defending.

The fresh formation held up mostly well defensively in the run of play Saturday night, but it could not keep Philippe Senderos from punishing them on corner kicks. The former Swiss international and Arsenal defender scored twice, first with his feet and then with his head to lead the Houston Dynamo (7-6-4) over the Loons (6-11-1) 3-0.

Saturday’s loss put United’s road record at a tough-to-swallow 1-8-0 on the season and puts them six points from the final playoff spot.

Senderos put United behind when he roofed a corner kick Alberth Elis nodded down in front of goal in the 36th minute to put the Dynamo up a goal. He followed that shot up in the 52nd minute outjumping his mark and heading home a Romell Quioto corner kick to double the lead. Elis turned a mishit in the box by Ibson into the third goal in stoppage time to punctuate Minnesota’s miserable night.

Until the final 10 minutes, Minnesota kept Houston to shots from distance or out wide. That good work was undone when the ball stopped moving.

On the other end Minnesota’s attack was stagnant producing just five shots; matched only by their earning the same number of yellow cards.

Minnesota United defender Brent Kallman (14) and Houston Dynamo forward Alberth Elis (17) battle for a header during first half of an MLS game at BBVA Compass Stadium Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Houston.

Darwin Quintero failed to live up to his midweek antics and Loons’ sleepy attack was relegated to two good chances early from Christian Ramirez. The forward broke just right twice in the first half to create one-on-one chances against Dynamo goalkeeper Joe Willis but neither found the mark and Minnesota were left wanting the rest of the night.