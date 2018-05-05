Loons’ season tickets 13th costliest

Minnesota United’s least-expensive season ticket for 2019 would rank 13th among Major League Soccer’s 23 franchises this season (season ticket cost per game listed):

1. Atlanta United $29.65

2. Portland $26.76

3. Sporting K.C. $25.88

4. Vancouver $24.15

5. Orlando City $23.50

6. Seattle $23.50

7. N.Y. City $23

8. N.Y. Red Bulls $22.59

9. Philadelphia$22.50

10. San Jose$22.35

11. New England$21.36

12. D.C. United$21.33

13. Minn. United$21.18

14. L.A. FC $19.76

15. Montreal $19.17

16. L.A. Galaxy $19

17. Columbus $18.53

18. Houston $18.24

19. Real Salt Lake $16.47

20. Chicago $16

21. Colorado $13.81

22. Toronto $13.22

23. Dallas $9.41

Source: Team websites. Prices for Minnesota United are for 2019, all others 2018. Based on U.S. dollars for least-expensive season ticket available, divided by the number of regular-season games. D.C. United ticket price reflects only 15 games at its new stadium.