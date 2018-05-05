Loons’ season tickets 13th costliest
Minnesota United’s least-expensive season ticket for 2019 would rank 13th among Major League Soccer’s 23 franchises this season (season ticket cost per game listed):
1. Atlanta United $29.65
2. Portland $26.76
3. Sporting K.C. $25.88
4. Vancouver $24.15
5. Orlando City $23.50
6. Seattle $23.50
7. N.Y. City $23
8. N.Y. Red Bulls $22.59
9. Philadelphia$22.50
10. San Jose$22.35
11. New England$21.36
12. D.C. United$21.33
13. Minn. United$21.18
14. L.A. FC $19.76
15. Montreal $19.17
16. L.A. Galaxy $19
17. Columbus $18.53
18. Houston $18.24
19. Real Salt Lake $16.47
20. Chicago $16
21. Colorado $13.81
22. Toronto $13.22
23. Dallas $9.41
Source: Team websites. Prices for Minnesota United are for 2019, all others 2018. Based on U.S. dollars for least-expensive season ticket available, divided by the number of regular-season games. D.C. United ticket price reflects only 15 games at its new stadium.
